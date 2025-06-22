WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light awarded scholarships to local teens who excelled in a STEM program.

Ten students earned a total of $200,000 for college. They and their families posed for pictures at a ceremony held Saturday at Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach.

The recipients stood out by working hard in science, technology, engineering and math classes.

FPL spokespeople said their aim with this program is to help these students build a better future.

