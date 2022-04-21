Another suspect in the murder of a Florida State University professor has been caught and cuffed.

Charlie Adelson, a former brother-in-law of FSU law professor Dan Markel, was arrested in connection to Markel’s killing.

The 45-year-old is the fourth person arrested.

Markel was gunned down by hired hit men in Tallahassee back in 2014.

Police said the murder-for-hire was financed by his in-laws.

