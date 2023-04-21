(TMX) – Four chimpanzees once kept at a roadside zoo operated by a former public official convicted of fraud have been reunited at a sanctuary in Florida.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture granted custody to the Save the Chimps sanctuary, and April, Anna, Cash, and Lucy made the journey to Florida. They had previously been kept at a small roadside zoo called the Union Ridge Wildlife Center.

Videos and photos shared by the sanctuary show the four chimps joyously reuniting with hugs and grooming sessions in the quarantine area. They will remain in quarantine for two months before integrating into one of the sanctuary’s 12 chimp islands.

The “very sweet” chimps range in age from 13 to 26, and are adjusting well to their new surroundings, the sanctuary said.

“These are extremely intelligent chimpanzees who deserve the chance to explore a larger world,” said Save the Chimps’ Director of Chimpanzee Behavior and Care, Dr. Andrew Halloran. “We look forward to seeing them thrive on a vast island habitat with 15–20 new lifelong companions, with the freedom to choose where they want to be and who they want to be with.”

The Ohio Auditor of State on Tuesday released the complete audit of the roadside zoo’s owner, Cyril “Cy” Vierstra, the former fiscal officer of Vinton Township. Vierstra pleaded guilty in October 2022 to felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft in office, and tampering with records.

Auditors said Vierstra “used public funds to buy a wildebeest, two owls, windows for a primate exhibit at his roadside zoo, hot tubs, a snow cone machine, and other personal purchases that had nothing to do with the operations of the township.”

Auditors reviewed bank records and uncovered “questionable transactions,” including renovations to his residence and expenses at the Union Ridge Wildlife Center, with fake invoices and other “fraudulent documents” to cover his tracks.

Auditors also revealed “812 debit card transactions totaling $127,204 on an online auction website, including purchases of generators, bicycles, a video game system, tricycles, telescopes, a drone, and numerous other items not related to the operations of the township.”

Vierstra was sentenced in February to four years and 11 months in prison, and he was ordered to pay $339,717.86 in restitution, for the stolen funds plus auditing costs. The special audit released Tuesday increased that figure to $345,049.

“This was an abuse of the public trust at its worst,” Auditor of State Keith Faber said in a statement. “Public funds that were supposed to be used for roads and bridges and needed services instead were stolen to buy kayaks, a popcorn cart, a swimming pool, a drum set, gazebos – the list goes on and on.”