(WSVN) - Four people are behind bars after they preyed on an elderly woman while wearing clown masks in East Orange County.

Back in December, 23-year-old Melissa Martinez was working as a caregiver for the victim’s husband, who died before the attack.

The former caregiver, along with 26-year-old Shakira Rivera Colon, 24-year-old Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, and 42-year-old Nelson Cruz Medina, terrorized the victim by startling her in her sleep and breaking into her home.

They all wore clown masks and were armed with one sledgehammer.

The victim was not harmed but she was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

All of the criminals were arrested on charges of home invasion robbery and grand theft.

Martinez and Cruz Medina also face charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership for pawning the items they stole from the victim.

The Robbery and Felony squads of the county apprehended these individuals.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.