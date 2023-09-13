FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Fort Pierce fisherman has shared a remarkable video of a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with not one but two pods of killer whales.

Jay Charron, an avid fisherman, embarked on an unforgettable journey Sunday morning when he found himself migrating alongside a pod of orcas.

“We saw the big dorsal fin come out of the water; those are large,” he recalled. “That dorsal fin was 6 to 7 feet high, and we knew they weren’t pilot whales.”

Charron and his group were initially out fishing for tuna when they first spotted the distinctive dorsal fin, approximately 100 miles off the coast of Vero Beach. As he realized what he just encountered, Charron quickly grabbed his camera and captured several minutes of mesmerizing footage.

“We got up a little closer to them and saw that white mark on the side of their body, we knew they were orcas,” Charron explained.

The two pods of killer whales, consisting of two to three individuals each, were separated by a distance of approximately 50 yards as they tracked northward. Charron and his group had the opportunity to stay with these magnificent creatures for about 10 minutes, observing their graceful movements and interactions before eventually letting them slip out of sight.

Experts said, that orcas, also known as kilelr whales, are known to inhabit the northern Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas, and the deep waters of the Caribbean, meaning sightings off the eastern U.S. coast are relatively rare.

“You know, it’s not no normal whale you see on the East Coast,” said Charron.

Charron’s remarkable encounter follows a recent sighting this past July when another group of fishermen spotted a pod of orcas circling off Key Largo. These sightings serve as a testament to the incredible biodiversity and natural wonders that continue to surprise and delight those who venture into the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

“It was a shock, to tell you the truth,” Charron admitted as he reflected on the extraordinary sighting.

Though curious nature lovers would want to get up close to see such a remarkable spectacle, experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advised people to stay at least 50 yards away from orcas if they encounter one.

