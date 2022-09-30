(WSVN) - On the west coast of Florida, people are dealing with more than their damaged property.

Residents in Fort Myers struggled to find gas, Friday.

“I’ve been waiting for about two and a half hours, almost three hours in line for gas,” said one woman.

The woman needed fuel to power her electrical devices.

“I need to get gas for my generator,” she said. “We’re totally out of gas in my generator.”

Two million homes across the state are still without power.

