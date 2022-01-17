FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in a Fort Myers community are picking up the pieces hours after a destructive tornado touchdown, one of several that swept through parts of Southwest Florida.

The tornados churned up debris and caused panic and heavy destruction spanning from Collier County to Lee County, Sunday morning.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a house that was flipped over by the strong winds.

Neighbors said the man who lived there was trapped inside but was able to make it out safely.

On Windcrest Drive in the Iona McGregor neighborhood of Fort Myers, several mobile homes were ripped from their foundations and tossed down the road.

Among those whose homes sustained damage was Roger Ratigan.

“This happened so fast, it was just unbelievable,” he said. “We were watching the news, and we knew it would come, but it came hard and it came fast.”

Shreds of siding lined the street and was seen hanging from trees.

Now that the storms have passed, neighbors have been able to survey the damage and begin to clean up.

One resident was seen sweeping water from inside what is left of her home.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in the neighborhood with winds topping out around 118 miles per hour.

“This terrible, fierce storm came through here, and I got trapped,” said resident Edward Murray. “It lifted me off my feet and blew me, I thought, toward what I believe would have been the east wall, it would have been.”

Trees near the mobile home community were strewn across roadways and even ended up inside some houses.

“This whole half of the house, we had a roof, just like that,” said a resident.

The rain caused major issues throughout the area as well, as first responders blocked off areas, and neighbors tried to clear roadways and clean up as quickly as possible.

South of Fort Myers, in Collier County, people spotted a funnel cloud sweeping across Marco Island.

Another tornado was spotted from a mobile home community in Naples. Law enforcement officers tried to stop people before they drove into the path of danger.

Cellphone video recorded by an officer captured the chaotic conditions.

“Shut down 41 and Collier right now. It’s getting ready to cross over 41, stand by. It’s going over, it looks like Wawa,” the officer is heard saying in the video.

One driver felt the impact along Alligator Alley. A Walmart tractor-trailer was tossed onto its side near a toll booth.

As of Sunday night, authorities have not reported any serious injuries or deaths as a result of the storms.

