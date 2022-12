(WSVN) - Firefighters in Fort Myers made an unusual save.

A motorist flagged down the crew to help remove a snake from a truck engine.

The snake turned out to be a ball python, and possibly someone’s pet that escaped.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; they are now looking for the owner.

