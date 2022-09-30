(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian left many buildings on the west coast of Florida flattened with winds that reached at least 150 mph.

Residents of Fort Myers Beach were devastated to see the aftermath of the storm.

“It’s just sand and debris everywhere,” said local resident Scott Carlos.

The once-island oasis has become unrecognizable to those who lived in the area.

Carlos endured the storm from his beachfront condominium.

“There was 10-foot swells that were going against the houses across the street, breaking through the roof as the waves crashed. It was crazy,” said Carlos.

Carlos was not the only person to see the wallowing walls of water.

“We watched roofs and buildings just get knocked down. Cars floating down the road. It was a crazy sight,” said Matthew Boyd, another resident who lived by the ocean.

“We saw cars — my car floated away. So, I have no car now,” said Mary Stephanic.

The Times Square district of the beach was left to rubble as video footage showed the wreckage.

Streams of first responders, many from South Florida, filled the streets instead of bustling traffic on Friday morning.

Rescue crews continued to search for trapped residents through homes and hotels that are still standing.

Damage is widespread on the mainland as well.

Abdur Mohammed lives in downtown Fort Myers and he attempted to save his SUV but the storm surge destroyed it.

“I had to swim back to my building,” said Mohammed.

He believed his car drifted hundreds of yards away from his apartment complex.

At the city docks, boats were sunken and yachts were smoking.

Some people were grateful to be alive after the severe weather swept through.

“Very, very fortunate — I survived,” said one sailor.

Others were heart-broken to see their community amounted to almost nothing.

Laurie Carroll, another resident of Fort Myers, was almost in tears when asked about the condition her city is in.

“It’s gone, it’s gone,” she said as she held back tears, expressing her devastation at the damage.

Several agencies are still working to help the residents of Fort Myers Beach.

