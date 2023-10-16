MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 42-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly leading Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Carolyn Marie Frawley was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement as she fled from authorities, MCSO said.

Authorities said the incident began when the Sheriff’s Office spotted a southbound Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Frawley, near 37th Street on U.S. 1 in Marathon at around 1:36 a.m. Frawley’s vehicle initially stopped near Mile Marker 47, but then accelerated at a rapid pace, reaching a top speed of 112 mph.

Authorities managed to spike the vehicle’s tires near Mile Marker 32, successfully bringing the chase to a halt. Frawley, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody without further incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.