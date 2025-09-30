KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested after authorities said he struck another man during an argument on a kayak off Key Largo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Dante Andrew Santarelli was charged with battery and resisting arrest.

Deputies were notified around 7 p.m., Monday, of two overdue kayakers from Rock Reef Resort.

Both men were later found safe following a U.S. Coast Guard search, but deputies said the pair had argued at sea and Santarelli hit the 54-year-old victim in the face and head.

The victim initially declined to press charges but changed his mind after Santarelli left the scene on shore, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Santarelli refused to comply with commands when located a short time later and was taken to jail.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.