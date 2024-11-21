FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale is cracking down on loud noises.

City commissioners approved a new law Tuesday that includes a decibel limit on low frequency sounds like bass from a stereo system.

The hope is that this new restriction will help avoid a clash between the city’s nightlife and the residential neighbors who live nearby.

Fort Lauderdale issues new noise ordinance to target loud music from area bars

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.