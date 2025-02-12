JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) -A former Division I basketball player has been arrested in Jacksonville for allegedly killing his mother, authorities said.

Eric Cobb, 28, was taken into custody Monday after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on 15th Street West in the Mid-Westside neighborhood.

Officers discovered 51-year-old Erika Winford unresponsive in the backyard, wrapped in a blanket and towels, with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies detained Cobb as he reportedly attempted to leave the home. Following an interview, homicide detectives arrested him on a murder charge.

Cobb, a 6-foot-9 former college basketball standout, previously played for the University of Connecticut and the University of South Carolina.

He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail.

