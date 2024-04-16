ALLIGATOR ALLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Former US Representative Madison Cawthorn was reportedly involved in a collision with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper along Alligator Alley on Monday, according to a social media post.

The post alleges that Cawthorn was driving erratically before the accident occurred.

Video footage of the aftermath shows a black car, which reportedly is owned by Cawthorn, with its hood smashed in. The trooper’s car can be seen with damage to its rear.

Cawthorn, a former congressman from North Carolina, was left paralyzed in a car accident in 2014 when he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a concrete barrier due to the driver falling asleep behind the wheel.

Cawthorn has faced traffic violations himself in the past. In 2022, his license was suspended over two pending speeding tickets.

The trooper involved in the recent accident was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As of now, Cawthorn has not commented on the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol has stated that they are investigating the incident.

