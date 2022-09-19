(WSVN) - Former President Donald Trump has returned to Mar-a-Lago since the FBI searched the estate.

Court documents showed that investigators collected more than 100 classified documents and dozens of empty folders that were marked as classified.

A special master was ruled in Trump’s favor to review evidence of attorney-client or executive privilege.

Upon his return on Sunday, the former president posted on his social media site Truth Social the following:

“I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary, scary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house. It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken.”

