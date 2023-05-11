ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WSVN) — A former police officer just south of Orlando is facing charges of credit card fraud after allegedly stealing a deceased man’s credit card information and making personal purchases.

According to St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, the officer Dianne Ferreira responded to a 911 call made by the victim before allegedly stealing his credit card information. The victim’s wife noticed suspicious charges on her late husband’s credit cards a day after his death and called the police, leading to the arrest of the former officer.

“We arrested her with her handcuffs,” said Goerke. “I think it’s very important that the community knows that.”

The St. Cloud Police Department is “absolutely appalled” by the former officer’s actions, according to Chief Goerke, who also noted that she had no prior disciplinary actions at the department ahead of this incident.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond and is now facing several fraud charges.

