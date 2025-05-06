DELAND, FLA. (WSVN) — A former University of Miami football player has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a bar near Orlando, police said.

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, 24, of DeLand, was taken into custody Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Keshod Harris.

The arrest follows a multi-day investigation by the DeLand Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the State Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at McCabe’s Bar, located at 225 N. Amelia Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators that a fistfight erupted between several men inside the crowded bar before one of them pulled out a firearm and began shooting, police said.

Harris, also of DeLand, was shot multiple times in the chest and later died at a hospital. A bartender was also wounded in the incident, sustaining gunshot injuries to both hands. The bartender’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Roughly 40 people were inside McCabe’s Bar at the time of the shooting, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Williams, once a four-star recruit out of Florida, played for the Miami Hurricanes from 2021 to 2022 before transferring to the University of Maryland in 2023.

