(WSVN) - Dwyane Wade revealed his reason for a major move in a new interview with Rachel Nichols.

The 41-year-old opened up about LGBTQ laws in Florida.,and said they’re a big reason why he and his family left the state.

His suggestion to his family’s decision to leave Florida had to do with the passing of legislation banning schools from instructing students on ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity’ due to a bill dubbed by opposers as Don’t Say Gay.

“What do you have to say to some of those state legislators who maybe have your jersey in their closets, who brought their kids to your games to cheer for you,” Nichols said.

“So that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live in the state,” Wade said. A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family. Not just personal, individual decisions. Obviously the taxes are great, having Wade County is great, but my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there.”

Wade retired in 2019 as the heat’s all-time leading scorer, having played for the team for 14 seasons.

His daughter, 15-year-old Zaya Wade came out as transgender in 2020.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, openly showed their support for Zaya, when the then-11-year-old attended a Miami Beach gay pride parade back in 2019.

The proud father was with the Heat in Canada for a game with the Toronto Raptors at the time, but cheered from afar through social media.

The former NBA star recently won a legal battle in a Los Angeles to allow his daughter to legally change her name and gender, despite objections from her biological mother.

For years, Wade’s ex-wife had prevented Zaya from receiving an updated birth certificate, but the NBA legend said it was in his daughter’s “best interest.”

In a document regarding the petition, Wade wrote, “A court order affirming her identity will allow zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

Earlier in April, the Florida Senate passed a bill banning gender affirming care for anyone under the age of 18.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.