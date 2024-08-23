LAKE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An Orange County teacher will spend the rest of his life in prison after committing sexual battery and delivering cannabis to a minor in 2023.

Dimitri Kostyunin, 51, was accused of sexual battery on a male between the age of 12 and less than 18 years old.

The arrest report said the allegations, which included giving the victim a chocolate marijuana bar, happened at Kostyunin’s Mt. Dora home.

Kostyunin was later tried and convicted on the charges below:

– Engaging in an act that constitutes sexual battery upon or with a child 12 years of age or older but younger than 18 years of age by a person in familial or custodial authority. – Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. – Delivery of cannabis to a person under the age of 18 years by a person over the age of 18.

At the time of his arrest, Kostyunin was a science teacher at Apopka High School.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kostyunin was sentenced in the Lake County Circuit Court to a life sentence.

