(WSVN) - A new GOP candidate is entering the race for Florida governor.

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced he is running for governor of Florida, becoming the first prominent Republican to challenge President Donald Trump’s endorsed pick, Representative Byron Donalds.

Renner filed the paperwork to run Wednesday morning, and it will be his first bid for statewide office.

He said he planned to call Donalds ahead of filing the paperwork to run, the two have faced off in the past.

They were both among the four candidates who ran for state house speaker, back in 2017.

