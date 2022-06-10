(WSVN) - Not enough proof was found in a former Florida Health Offical’s claims of manipulated data.

A report found Rebekah Jones’ allegations that the state asked her to manipulate COVID data is unfounded.

She claimed she was fired for not altering numbers to favor reopening the state.

Police raided her home over a text alleging she urged others to speak out on COVID denialism.

Jones denies sending the message.

