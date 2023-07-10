NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – Guests at The Ritz-Carlton found out a peculiar “UFO” sighting was actually a flying drone conducting window washing duties.

Captured on video by an employee, the drone’s mesmerizing display of colorful lights added an unexpected spectacle to the luxurious hotel’s ambiance.

The incident occurred Wednesday when guests were enjoying their stay at the hotel in Naples.

While some initially mistook it for an extraterrestrial vessel, it was soon evident that the drone was a technological marvel created to tackle the difficult task of window cleaning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.