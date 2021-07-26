TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officials have issued a concerning warning to residents after, they said, the state’s unemployment benefits website was targeted by hackers.

Officials said the hackers may have accessed sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and even bank account numbers.

Officials said nearly 58,000 people may be victims of the hack that happened between April and July.

Officials recommend anyone who falls in this category to monitor their financial accounts closely and check for any unauthorized activity.

