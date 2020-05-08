Florida’s state of emergency extended for 60 days

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended Florida’s state of emergency for an additional 60 days.

DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-114, Friday afternoon.

The extension allows the state to continue to receive federal assistance and resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida has almost 40,000 total cases and nearly 1,700 deaths, as of Friday morning.

