The price of orange juice has gone up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly one century.

Crops were hit by bad weather and an epidemic of disease, making this year a tough one for the state’s orange trees.

Since Florida produces the majority of domestic orange juice, customers will be affected by the costs as they might pay almost $10 for a gallon.

Those who would be able to afford the gallon may notice the lack of sweetness in the bottle because nearly all of Florida’s groves were affected by greening disease, which causes the fruit to be bitter

According to analysts, the U.S. will not be able to rely on Brazil for more oranges as the country’s production was also damaged by severe weather.

Some farmers are considering growing other crops due to the decline in orange production in the last decade.

