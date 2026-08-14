TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s attorney general has rewritten the state’s property tax amendment that will appear in November’s ballot after being ordered to do so by a judge, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the amendment has a new title: “Increased homestead exemption; lower cap on increases in non-homesteaded property assessments.”

This comes after a circuit court judge said the wording was misleading and at times political.

If approved by voters, the amendment would slash property taxes. The plan would raise the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028, cutting billions of dollars that fund local government.

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