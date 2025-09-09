Outdoors lovers are expected to save a ton with Florida’s new sales tax holiday that began on Monday which covers hunting, fishing and camping gear.

It also extends to include guns, ammunition and certain accessories.

This is the first time that firearm products are included in the sale tax holiday which is set to end at the end of the year.

Economists said buyers could save as much as $44.8 million during the tax pause.

