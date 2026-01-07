TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest Greek Orthodox community gathered Tuesday for its 120th Epiphany celebration, where dozens of teens dove into chilly water to retrieve a cross in front of thousands of spectators.

Athos Karistinos, 18, found the cross before 73 other boys after it was thrown into a bayou in Tarpon Springs, a town on the Gulf Coast 30 miles north of Tampa and known for its large Greek community. The retriever of the cross is believed to receive a year of blessings. It is one of the largest Epiphany celebrations in the country.

The Epiphany commemorates the manifestation of Jesus to the world and comes from the Greek word “epiphaneia,” which means “appearance.” It is marked by Christians around the world with celebrations ranging from parades and gift-giving for children to the blessing of water. The holiday is also called the Feast of Epiphany, Three Kings Day and Theophany. In some traditions, it celebrates the baptism of Jesus and in others the visit of the Three Magi to the Baby Jesus.

The boys were led to the water from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral by clergy and Sylvia Marakas, who carried a white dove representing the Holy Spirit. She released the bird over the water before the dive.

Many Greek immigrants were drawn to Tarpon Springs because the waters were flush with sponges, and they quickly built a thriving industry. Others established restaurants, pastry shops and markets that offer a Mediterranean feel.

