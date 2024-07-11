(WSVN) - Three orphaned Florida black bear cubs have a new home at the Brevard County Zoo.

One bear, named Pickles, was found in Southwest Florida calling for his mom, but mom was no where in sight.

The other two are Ichabod and Hazel.Their mother was sadly hit by a car.

All three cubs are healthy and will be rehabilitated until they are ready to be released back into their natural habitat by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

