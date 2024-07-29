(WSVN) - The start of school is just a few short weeks away and now is the time to begin saving on supplies.

Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday is underway and runs through Sunday, Aug. 11

There will be no taxes on school supplies that are under $50, clothing and shoes under $100 and personal computers that cost $1500 or less.

For more information on what items are included, click here.

