POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida’s ninth case of measles has been reported outside of South Florida — specifically in Polk County.

Florida surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo decided to let parents determine the duration of quarantine for unvaccinated children exposed to measles. The decision deviates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s guidelines recommending up to 21 days of quarantine.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz criticized Ladapo’s approach, saying it it irresponsible.

This comes as eight reported cases in Broward County were discovered. Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston has been six of these cases.

