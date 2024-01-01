FLORIDA — Just in time for the impending return to school, Florida kicks off its second “Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday” Monday, lasting through January 14.

The initiative contains a range of essential items, offering tax-free status on various school necessities.

Under the tax exemption, clothing and footwear under $100, school supplies under $50, and electronics, including laptops, tablets, and select accessories priced at $1,500 or less, are all eligible for the tax-free benefit.

With the combination of the current tax holiday and the one held in July, experts project that Floridians stand to collectively save over $160 million.

This substantial relief aims to ease the financial burden on families preparing for the upcoming school season.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.