TAMPA, Florida (WESH) — A portly pair of manatees has arrived at ZooTampa.

According to a release from the zoo, “elderly and overweight” manatees Romeo and Juliet, arrived at ZooTampa at Lowry Park last week.

“It’s going to be a long road, but there is no facility better prepared to address the urgent health needs of these manatees while the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership identifies the best option for their long-term placements,” said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, manatee critical care veterinarian and Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation and Education.

Zoo representatives say both manatees are over the age of 65.

Stringfield said it is uncommon for manatees to be as heavy as Juliet, who is 3,045 pounds.

“As two of the oldest living manatees, Romeo and Juliet deserve the best care possible as they live out their final years,” Stringfield added.

ZooTampa’s David A. Straz Manatee Critical Care Center is one of only three centers of its kind in the United States.

