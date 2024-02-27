ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida yoga class has redefined the name downward facing dog by introducing about a dozen shelter pups to a gym in Saint Petersburg for a unique workout experience.

On Sunday, the canine participants wandered through rows of yoga mats, engaging in playful interactions with each other and warmly greeting the yoga enthusiasts. This initiative not only spreads cuteness but aims to find forever homes for the sheltered dogs.

“This helps us by, you know, getting the exposure for Suncoast Animal League, getting the word out about rescue, bringing in potential fosters or volunteers that can help, helping to socialize the puppies so that they can move on to their forever home,” said Karey Burek of the Suncoast Animal League, the organization behind the initiative.

Since the class began, several participants have taken the step to adopt puppies, sign up for fostering, or become volunteers for the shelter.

