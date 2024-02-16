A late-night craving for tacos led to a surprising encounter for a woman in West Palm Beach after her DoorDash order was swiped by a gang of raccoons.

Caterina Sevares was expecting her order from Talkin’ Tacos around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when she found herself facing the nocturnal critters who had successfully eaten her food delivery.

Sevares said she had just stepped out of the shower when she eagerly opened her door to retrieve her taco order, but that was when she discovered a torn paper bag and a couple of emptied tortillas with toppings scattered on her doormat.

The unexpected meeting was captured on video and shared on TikTok, accumulating over 4.8 million views. In the video, a raccoon of the group stands and appears to want to engage in a fight for the tacos, adding a comical twist to this light-hearted story.

One person commented, “He really stood up and said, ‘I bet you won’t fight about it.'” Another person said that DoorDash would not believe it had it not been captured on video.

