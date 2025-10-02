ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman won a “Mortal Kombat” tournament — all while holding her newborn baby girl.

The player, who goes by Legi0n, competed Saturday in the Juicy Game Night in Orlando, just days after a delivering her baby by C-section.

The player worked her way through a four-person bracket, beating everyone at the game, including her husband, all while holding her 5-day-old daughter.

The prize she won was $28 and a trip to DreamHack Atlanta, a gaming festival, later this month.

Legi0n said her victory is a reminder that parents can still do what they love.

