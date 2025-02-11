FROSTPROOF, Florida (WFTS) — Eight dogs and three pigs were seized from a house in Frostproof, living in filth without food or water.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Agricultural Crimes detectives arrested Christine Snelling, 65, of Frostproof, with eight counts of animal cruelty and eight counts of animal neglect on Friday (Feb 7).

Snelling owns Road Dawg Animal Rescue Transport, which is a pet taxi business.

PCSO said that they went to her home on Keen Road to do a welfare check on Friday. As deputies approached the home, they smelled an overwhelming smell of ammonia. They also saw several dogs running loose inside the home, and the floor was covered in feces.

Inside the home, PCSO deputies could see a dead chicken and multiple dogs that they believed needed medical attention.

PCSO said agricultural crimes detectives were called to take over the investigation. They searched the home and found the floor covered in inches of feces. Detectives had to wear protective gear to search the home because the smell of ammonia was overwhelming.

Eight dogs and three pigs were found in the home. The animals showed signs of infection and respiratory issues from being exposed to unsanitary conditions. The animals did not have access to food or water, and the house did not have any running water at all, according to PCSO.

PCSO said that Snelling told detectives that she did not intend to have this happen and “got overwhelmed by their needs.”

PCSO said that they continue to investigate and more charges are possible.

