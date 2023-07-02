FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A young Florida woman wanted to say thanks to the man who saved her life, so she used social media to track down her hero.

Cameras showed Amari Holcey as she stood feet from where she almost drowned off Fernandina Beach, near Jacksonville, Wednesday evening.

“I love to get in the water, but after going through what I went through, I don’t want to get back in,” she said.

Holcey, 18, said she came to the beach with friends at around 7 p.m.

She said the water was kind of rough, but that didn’t stop them from getting in.

Not long after, things took a turn.

“Once I realized I couldn’t touch the ground, and I was not moving back towards the shore, I panicked. I started yelling for help,” said Holcey.

Holcey said she was caught in a rip current. It was her first time experiencing one, and she did not know what to do.

But she said a man on a surfboard came to her rescue.

“The surfboard was so vibrant. It was all I could see,” she said, “and when he got to me, he told me everything was going to be OK and to get on his surfboard, and it was a strong fight. He actually saved my life.”

After the man took her back to shore, first responders came and she was taken to an area hospital.

Because things happened so fast, Holcey said, she wasn’t able to thank the man who saved her in person.

After her hear drowning, Holcey said, she went online and wrote a Facebook post, asking the internet to help find the man that saved her life.

The post got hundreds of comments, and luckily, she ended up finding that man on the yellow surfboard.

Holcey said he’s called Forest, adding that they connected over Facebook.

She sent him the following message: “Hello, I just want to thank you so much for the bravery you showed Wednesday evening. I was very scared and had no idea what to do. I just wanted the chance to give you a good thanks for saving my life. God bless you.”

Holcey’s loved ones are also thankful for Forest and his yellow surfboard.

“Thank you. Thank you so much, you’re an angel,” said Willalee Smith, Holcey’s aunt. “It would have been such a horrific thing for my niece to not be here. I’m so very thankful for you.”

Holcey urges everyone celebrating this Fourth of July to exercise caution while in the water. It’s always recommended to swim near the lifeguard stations and pay attention to advisory flags.

