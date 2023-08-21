ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman is on the road to recovery after a sudden lightning strike left her fighting for her life.

The incident occurred last week as Lauro and Rebecca Soto prepared to enjoy Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in Orlando when tragedy struck in the most unexpected manner.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was going to attend with some friends the next day,” recalled Lauro.

Lauro said Rebecca and their dog walked outside for a quick potty break. and then out of nowhere he heard a burst of thunder.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” he said. “She was lying face down. She looked completely limp. As soon as I flipped her over my first thought was that she was dead.”

The swift response of bystanders who witnessed the shocking scene brought timely assistance, allowing Lauro and others to provide immediate aid until medical professionals arrived.

Rebecca was transported to the hospital, where medical intervention played a crucial role in saving her life. Lauro expressed his amazement at her progress since that traumatic night.

“It’s remarkable actually thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now,” said Lauro. “I never thought that it would be smiling and laughing with my wife.”

Lauro Soto remains profoundly grateful for every moment he now shares with his wife, cherishing the time they have together.

“Every moment I get to spend with her I will cherish that,” said Lauro.

Rebecca’s journey to recovery is ongoing, with therapy and rehabilitation ahead. A GoFundMe page created for her has garnered an outpouring of support, raising over $24,000 to assist with her medical expenses and rehabilitation.

