OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida mother was arrested after, police said, she left her three children alone in her car while she went into a department store to shoplift. Then the car burst into flames.

Video of the blaze showed Alicia Moore’s car fully engulfed in the parking lot of a Dillard’s on Oviedo Mall Boulevard in Seminole County, May 26.

Prior to the fire, investigators said, Moore had parked her vehicle, left the children inside and went inside the retailer.

The arrest report states, “While inside Dillard’s, loss prevention observed Moore and another unknown male begin to shoplift items. They were watched by security for approximately one hour.”

The report also says Moore began to leave the store and saw that her car had caught fire.

Police said the 24-year-old dropped the stolen merchandise prior to leaving the store.

As one child attempted to get out of the car, a shopper assisted in rescuing the children.

They were taken to the hospital and treated for multiple first-degree burns.

Moore has been charged with aggravated child neglect. Investigators said she is also being charged with arson since the car fire happened during the commission of a felony.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

