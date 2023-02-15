(WSVN) - A woman is sharing her experience after fighting off a man who assaulted her in her apartment complex’s gym.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Inwood Park Apartment Complex in Tampa on Jan. 22 to investigate an assault. Nashali Alma, 24, told deputies that she escaped a man who attacked her in the gym, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman told authorities she was exercising alone before letting the suspect into the gym. Alma said she opened the door for him because she had seen him at the gym in the past. As Alma continued her workout, the suspect, 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones approached her and attempted to grab her waist. She yelled at him, demanding to get away from her, but he continued to chase her around the gym.

Xavier Thomas-Jones (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas-Jones then grabbed Alma and pinned her on the floor. She continued to fight him off while attempting to call 911. She was eventually able to free herself from him and ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment. The attack was caught on the apartment complex’s surveillance camera.

Deputies were able to track Thomas-Jones down and arrest him less than 24 hours later.

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know that her bravery to share this story will impact the lives of many other women.”

Alma spoke out about her experience to encourage other women who’ve dealt with similar incidents to speak out.

“I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up,” said Alma. “As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.”

Thomas-Jones was arrested on Jan. 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

