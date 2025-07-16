ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida woman is sharing her story of a recent incident at the beach that she will never forget.

Jamie Schuyler said she was at St. Augustine Beach Pier earlier this month when bad weather moved in. She and her family decided it was time to go but it turned out to be too late.

Schuyler shared photos of her and her 82-year-old parents, Diane and Phillip, minutes before getting struck by lightning.

The strike occurred during what was supposed to be a day of relaxation.

“He’s the most wonderful, wonderful person in the world and he takes care of everyone else before himself. So that’s why I wanted him to have this trip,” she said.

Schuyler said the moment she saw lightning strikes off in the distance, she told her family it was time to start leaving but the lightning bolt reached them before they could safely go.

“All of a sudden I felt like a ton of bricks hit me in the head. So, I got I got struck, but then it kind of knocked me sideways. It struck him in the head and came out of his chest. So, they had a big hole in his shirt where it came out. So, from what I understand, I got 10% of it and he got 90% of it,” she said.

People rushed quickly to help the injured family. Phillip was airlifted to a Gainesville hospital while Schuyler stayed behind with her mother.

“My dad, he’s the primary caregiver for my mom. She has dementia and mobility issues, so he doesn’t really get a chance to get a break very often,” she said.

Schuyler’s mother, who was in a wheelchair, was spared from the strike because of the rubber on her wheels.

Now, as she recounts this scary story, she says this was a major lesson learned.

“When we first saw that lightning, that’s when we should have started walking back. Even if you don’t see lightning and you hear thunder and you’re outside like that, then get in indoors.”

She said they are all grateful to be alive.

“Even after all this happened, he said, ‘I don’t care what happens after this. I’m thankful to be alive.’ That’s what he keeps saying., ‘I’m so thankful to be alive.'”

All three are expected to be OK.

Following the incident, St. John’s County officials said they are working on expanding their lightning detection systems.

