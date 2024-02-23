JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue teams made it to the scene just in time after a woman’s car plunged into a pond and as she shares her story of survival, she also wanted to share a special message for those firs responders.

Georgina was trapped in her car after she lost control of it, causing her to drive into a Jacksonville pond near Interstate 295 on Sunday. As water began to rush in, she made a desperate call to 911.

“I just kept on thinking how I don’t want to die and I’m just thinking about my son the whole time honestly,” she recalled.

As darkness fell and the water rose, law enforcement arrived in the nick of time. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team broke through the window, rescuing Georgina before her car became fully submerged.

“I actually felt like I was gonna die if the law enforcement didn’t come on time and they hadn’t rescued me on time,” said Georgina.

The former EMT from New York recently moved to Jacksonville with her 9-year-old son and expressed gratitude to the first responders who came to her rescue.

“Just being on the other end of that, feeling defenseless, when I’m also used to going out and helping others. I just want to make sure they get the proper recognition for everything they’ve done because they were able to make sure that a mother was able to get back home to her child,” said Georgina.

Officials said her vehicle is the second to go into that pond this month.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.