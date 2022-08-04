(WSVN) - A Florida woman was busted by police for driving with an open bottle of alcohol.

This tipsy traveler was spotted driving down the highway in a golf cart, but when help arrived she got mad.

“I am taking you because it is not safe,” said a police officer. “I am doing this for your safety.”

A driver spotted Diane Hawk driving slowly on a golf cart down Interstate 95 near Melbourne, Saturday.

The same driver said Hawk eventually passed out behind the wheel and veered over to the shoulder.

Officials said Hawk smelled of alcohol and handed them a credit card instead of her ID. They found that a half-empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire was in her bag.

The situation quickly escalated after troopers found the liquor.

“Go ahead and step out,” said an officer. “Ma’am you’re being arrested for driving under the influence. Get out of the vehicle.”

Hawk refused to exit the car to be handcuffed so they pulled her out as she began to yell.

“No no no,” she said. “Rape, rape!”

The door was slammed shut on Hawk’s freedom once state troopers got her back into their cruiser, but she had some time to have a little conversation with herself.

“These guys have nothing else better to do,” she said in the back of the police cruiser. “They’re just like, ‘oh yeah, we’re gonna get this bust.’ That’s all – that’s all we care about.”

Hawk is facing charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

