TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida woman says she heads to the grocery store twice a week to shop for immigrant families who, she says, may be too afraid to go out and purchase their own groceries in the midst of President Trump’s administration policies.

Adalina Plaza first posted on social media three weeks ago, offering to help families who are concerned about President Trump’s immigration policies. Since then, her outrage at the community has continued.

“A lot of people have fear of going out,” Plaza said in Spanish. “Many of the stores are empty, many families are being left without food because they’re afraid with everything that’s happening involving immigration.”

She has since helped over a dozen families. She says she hopes her actions inspire others to help and support their communities.

“I think that there should be more of us Latinos doing this because we need to support and lean on each other,” she said.

Although the family she is purchasing the items for will pay the grocery bill, Aidalina will pick up everything for free.

She says it is a scary time for immigrant families, but she wants to lend a hand in any way she can, doing her part to create a community where people can count on each other to help, even if it’s just a few groceries.

“We shouldn’t be fearful,” she said. “Just have a lot of precaution, don’t do things you’re not supposed to be doing, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Plaza plans to keep shopping for people and invites more to reach out to her.

