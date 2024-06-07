WINTER SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — The attorney for a woman facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly running a red light while drunk, killing a mother of three, successfully argued that she should be released on bond so she can assist in her defense.

Asnubil Escobar, who is 25 years old, has been in jail on no bond since the horrific crash more than two weeks ago ended the life of Tiffany Alexander.

“There are three little girls, 7, 4, and 9 months old, who now don’t have a mother,” said Jennie Hayes, assistant state attorney.

Police said she was drunk and ran the red light, and the state said she was driving nearly 80 miles an hour.

“So at 10 a.m. on a weekday, somebody shouldn’t have a .382 blood alcohol content, blowing through a red light, killing somebody,” Hayes said.

Escobar’s defense attorney said she has extended family in Florida who can offer her support.

“There’s no prior DUIs, there’s no history that would warrant her not receiving a bond,” said Stuart Hyman, defense attorney of Escobar.

Ecobar’s defense attorney also challenged the blood alcohol levels police had reported by calling a friend of Escobar who was around her that morning.

“Did you see any signs that caused you any concern about her being impaired by alcohol or anything else? asked Hyman. “I did not,” responded the friend.

A family member pledged she’d be supervised if released.

“She cannot consume alcohol. There will be no alcohol in the house, and no one will bring alcohol around her,” said the family member

The judge said she realized the level of loss. But felt a $100,000 bond would be appropriate.

“While the incident that occurred in this case is tragic, with the loss of the life of an individual,” said Judge Donna Goerner.

The judge also said she could not drive, consume alcohol, or leave the state without the court’s permission.

