ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida woman who was charged with possession of ammunition in Turks and Caicos has finally returned home after paying a $1,500 fine.

Sharitta Grier finally returned to U.S. soil on Thursday, after being detained on the island for nearly two months.

“I’m blessed. I’m truly blessed, with the whole scenario, like God placed so many wonderful people in my life along this journey to help me out and support me in everything, so I am truly blessed through the whole ordeal,” said Grier.

The mother and grandmother were arrested on the island in May after airport security said they found 2 bullets in her luggage.

“Other countries have got different laws than we do, so that’s very serious,” said Grier.

Local, state, and federal entities fought to bring her home.

Over 60 days in the making, it’s an emotional homecoming for Greir as family and friends wait their turn to embrace her at a Florida airport.

“I’m so thankful for everybody, all the prayers, support and everything. I am just very grateful for everybody all over the world,” said Grier.

Grier is one of five American citizens arrested in Turks and Caicos for ammunition violations. She is the last one to be sentenced.

“From the court to the airport. Yeah,” said Grier

When a reporter asked Grier if she would ever return to Turks and Caicos, her answer was simple.

“No. That’s enough for me,” she replied and chuckled.

A judge handed down a 23-week suspended sentence to Grier.

It means she doesn’t have to serve any extra jail time unless she commits another crime in Turks and Caicos over the next 12 months.

