FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman worked for McDonald’s since the 1970s and she’s lovin’ it. Now, she was celebrated for her years of service.

Inside a Fort Pierce McDonald’s, there’s a one-of-a-kind treasure on the Treasure Coast.

Barbara Cramer has worked for the company for 53 years.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family,” Ricky Wade, owner of the Fort Pierce franchise. “We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you.”

A celebration of service was held on Thursday as Cramer showed love for those who make this restaurant run.

When asked what it all meant to her, Cramer got emotional.

“Everything,” she said. “Sorry, I just love it here.”

Cramer’s beginnings started there in 1970.

“I just applied for the school board and then the next day I applied here at this store and they called me first,” said Cramer. “So I came here and I winded up you know, working my way up.”

She’s seen so much change, including the menu prices.

“Old registers where you had to punch in the total and you had to hit the bar to get the cash register out,” she said.

Cramer never thought of working anywhere else, and as she reflects on the past, she has no plans to fully retire anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.