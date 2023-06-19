CLEARWATER,FLA. (WSVN)- A raccoon, possibly just a week old, was discovered in the backpack of a woman who was arrested on drug charges, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The animal has since been transported to Veterinary Emergency Group in Tampa for a thorough examination.

Following the shocking find, authorities promptly handed over the young raccoon to the veterinary professionals, who will provide the necessary care. The tiny creature will be kept alongside other young raccoons at the facility in hopes of rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.

The Clearwater Police Department has not disclosed further details regarding the nature of the drug charges or the identity of the woman involved.

