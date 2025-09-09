MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A woman on the Treasure Coast was arrested on fraud allegations.

Meghan R. Pagano, 38, was arrested Sept. 1 in Martin County and charged with practice of medicine without an active license and criminal use of personal ID information.

Court documents note that on April 22, an official with the Florida Department of Health contacted a detective with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a complaint about Pagano.

The complainant told the detective in a May meeting that they were informed that Pagano was using the complainant’s name and medical license on social media to administer Botox, fillers and other cosmetic procedures.

The complainant was concerned that their name was being used in association with medical procedures they were not performing.

It is believed Pagano had been doing the procedures for more than a year.

In July, the detective received another complaint about Pagano practicing medicine without a license.

The second complainant provided photos taken from Pagano’s Instagram account showing Pagano doing medical procedures.

The second complainant told the detective that they knew Pagano personally and that Pagano did not have the proper licensing to do the procedures posted on the social media account.

As of Monday, Sept. 8, the Instagram and Facebook accounts associated with Pagano are no longer active, but a website related to her company, Treasure Coast Aesthetic & Wellness Center, is active.

Court documents note that the detective was able to find the Instagram account, and on the account, it listed the name of the first complainant in the bio.

An Instagram video dated Jan. 5 showed an individual later identified as Pagano using a small needle to take multiple vials of blood from a person’s arm.

The video then shows the vial being mixed with other substances and filled into multiple syringes. Pagano is seen injecting the liquid filled syringes into the head of an unknown person.

Another video on July 19 allegedly shows Pagano inject a substance into a large lump/cyst. A scalpel is then used to cut into the flesh, cutting out a large cyst while the individual is bleeding.

A hand is seen using the scalpel to cut the cyst from the skin. The wound is stitched closed.

Law enforcement also confirmed that Pagano never held a license to perform the procedures shown on the Instagram account.

Law enforcement was able to determine that Pagano held a license for massaging or treating the face or scalp with oils, creams, lotions or other preparations along with permanent removal of hair using equipment.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, Pagano entered a not guilty plea. She is out of the Martin County Jail on $20,000 bond.

WPBF 25 News is awaiting a response from Pagano’s attorney about the charges.

